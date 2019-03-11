Marble Falls runner Bailey Goggans is third at nationals, achieves All-American status

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Marble Falls High School sophomore Bailey Goggans earned the bronze medal in the 800 meters as well as All-American status March 10 at the 2019 New Balance Nationals Indoor meet in New York City.

She finished in 2 minutes 6.10 seconds, setting a new personal best by three seconds. Based on her finish, the Lady Mustang is now an All-American.

Freshman Roisin Willis of Stevens Points Area Running Club, based in Wisconsin, won the race in 2:05.70 followed by junior Athing Mu of Trenton Track Club, based in New Jersey, who finished in 2:05.86.

The meet included four 800-meter high school girls races. Goggans’ race featured the top eight fastest runners in the country.

“I think (Goggans) did a great job,” Marble Falls High School distance running coach Chris Schrader said. “I think she performed admirably.”

Goggans stuck to the plan the two devised for the race before she left for New York.

He noted that Mu is known for immediately taking the lead, so he advised the Lady Mustang to stay close — within about six strides — then make a move toward the end.

That’s just what happened. Mu took the lead and kept it until after the final turn.

During the last 100 meters is when Roisin overtook Mu and outsprinted her to the finish line.

Goggans was right behind the two.

“Bailey was about ten yards back and closing,” Schrader said. “Almost every race is won at the finish line during the last (few) meters.”

One part of the race that pleased Schrader was that Goggans ran in control, which means he could see on her face and in her stride that she was relaxed and continued to execute the plan.

Goggans was invited to compete based on her times at previous meets. Headed into the meet, Goggan’s fastest time was 2:09.39 at the Liberty Hill Relays earlier this month.

Schrader said Goggans’s work ethic and commitment to the sport demonstrates how serious she is at excelling at running.

“She doesn’t get too excited,” he said. “She’s a good student of the game.”

