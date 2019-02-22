Elected officials sworn in for new city of Double Horn

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Double Horn’s first elected officials took their oaths of office at the Burnet County Courthouse on Feb. 22.

Burnet County commissioners certified the Feb. 12 Double Horn special election, which selected a mayor, marshal, and five aldermen.

Cathy Sereno received the most votes out of nine candidates who filed for the election and thus was elected the city’s first mayor. Sereno said the election result was exciting.

“I do feel the significance of it being the first,” Sereno said. “That inspires me to do the best job possible for my city. It’s a tiny little city, but we have a big task ahead of us.”

Sereno was involved in Spicewood Equity Protection Alliance Texas (SEPATX), which has a mission statement to “protect the Spicewood community and surrounding Hill Country from industrial encroachment, abuse and pollution.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in January approved an air quality permit for Spicewood Crushed Stone LLC. The quarry land is between Double Horn and the Spicewood Trails subdivision on Texas 71.

Sereno said the quarry’s location was “surprising” when she first learned about it. That prompted her to action and filing for the election despite the fact she and her husband recently retired.

“If there’s any time you’re going to get involved in your community, this is the time,” she said.

Sereno received 85 votes out of 103 total votes. The county reported a 56.6 percent turnout rate.

The next five-highest vote getters are the city’s first aldermen. Those five and their vote totals are R.G. Carver (71); Bob Link (60); James E. Millard (58); Larry Trowbridge (57); and Glenn Leisey (42). Jeremy Faiman missed becoming alderman by just one vote, receiving 41 votes. Gwen Stirling received 31 votes, and Dave Johnson 24.

John Osborne was the only person to run for marshal. He was elected with 61 votes.

City officials now have a long list of items to address. City Council meetings not only need to be set, but officials need to address issues such as term lengths, the city marshal’s role, creating a city website, and establishing city ordinances.

“We need to get that done quickly so we can move on to what our main purpose is as a city: to protect our community,” Sereno said.

