LCRA creating ‘boat lane’ near RM 2900 bridge work site

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Once Lake LBJ is refilled to a normal operating range, boaters up and down the Llano River arm of the lake should be able to pass construction and dive crews at the RM 2900 bridge in Kingsland.

Construction on the bridge continues on pace for an April opening, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The lake is scheduled to be refilled beginning Feb. 24 and completed Feb. 27.

With the lake up, the Lower Colorado River Authority said an “interim boat lane” will be established near the bridge for boats to navigate under the bridge and through construction.

“A no-wake zone near the bridge has been expanded and will be enforced,” the LCRA wrote in a news release.

The release also stated boaters are encouraged to avoid the area and, if they do cross, to “take extra caution when moving through the Llano River arm of Lake LBJ as both divers and debris could be in the water.”

With the lake up, TxDOT will begin removing debris from the old bridge along the shoreline and other places where it can be seen under water.

“Without the scheduled refill of Lake LBJ on February 24, we could not begin to remove debris along the shoreline,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Terry McCoy in the release. “Our barges and cranes need the additional water to operate. We appreciate the partnership and assistance of LCRA.”

jared@thepicayune.com