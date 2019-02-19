City and school elections in May are mostly uncontested

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Voters in Burnet and Llano counties will have few decisions to make for municipal and school district races on the May 4 general election ballot.

There are no contested races for any of the counties’ three public school districts. Of the eight total spots up for election in the three districts, all are unopposed with only incumbents filing.

The cities of Marble Falls, Burnet, Granite Shoals, and Cottonwood Shores also will not have contested races. Incumbents will run unopposed in 13 opens spots out of 15 total seats in those four cities. The two spots that will not be filled by incumbents are open because one has been empty due to the council member stepping down, and the other current member has hit that city’s term limit.

Candidates who have filed for contested city races:

BERTRAM

Three at-large positions are open in Bertram. Three incumbents have filed for re-election: Mike Dickinson, Pat Turner, and Jean Worrell. Three challengers have filed: Stephanie Fitzsimmons, Tammy Scott, and John Valadez.

LLANO

Incumbent Gail Long is the only candidate to file for mayor and will run unopposed.

Four have filed for the two open, two-year terms for City Council: Kara Gilliland, Roper Mikulenka, Larry Sawyer, and Tory Virdell.

The filing period for the one open, one-year term closes March 4.

MEADOWLAKES

Three council member positions are up for election in Meadowlakes. Barbara Peskin is running unopposed for Place 2. Place 4 has two candidates: Steve Newton and Eddie Wise. Place 5 has two candidates: incumbent Bob Brown and Gerry Mason.

City election filings:

BURNET

Mayor: Crista Goble Bromley (incumbent)

Council member positions: Tres Clinton, Paul Farmer, Cindia Talamantez (incumbents)

COTTONWOOD SHORES

Mayor: Donald Orr (incumbent)

Council member positions: Michael Hibdon, Brigitte Thomas (incumbents)

GRANITE SHOALS

Mayor: Carl Brugger (incumbent)

Council Place 1: Ron Munos (incumbent Anita Hisey was not eligible to run for re-election due to term limits)

Council Place 3: Jim Davant (incumbent)

Council Place 5: Todd Holland (incumbent)

MARBLE FALLS

Mayor: John Packer (incumbent)

Place 2: Dave Rhodes (incumbent)

Place 4: Celia Merrill (incumbent)

Place 6: Reed Norman (to fill a vacant seat)

School board election filings:

BURNET CISD

Place 1: Earl Foster (incumbent)

Place 5: Andy Feild (incumbent)

LLANO ISD

Place 2: Lance Dillard (incumbent)

Place 5: Dean Campbell (incumbent)

Place 6: Todd Keller (incumbent)

Place 7: Jeff Kuykendall (incumbent)

MARBLE FALLS ISD

Place 1: Gary Boshears (incumbent)

Place 2: Rick Edwards (incumbent)