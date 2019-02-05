Marble Falls fills newly created recreation coordinator job

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

As the administrative assistant for the Marble Falls parks and public works departments for a number of years, Monique Breaux already played a role in the city’s recreational programs. That role just got bigger as Breaux was hired as the newly created city recreation coordinator.

And she’s ready to get going, including implementing ideas such as her “Recreation Station,” a four-part plan to improve communication with other organizations, including youth leagues and senior citizen groups; grow participation in free city activities; and cultivate existing partnerships with local businesses, grants, and donors.

“We’re all on the same team,” Breaux said. “Why shouldn’t we all be on the same page?”

The plan is one of the things she shared during an interview with City Manager Mike Hodge, city human resources Director Angel Alvarado, and parks and recreation Director Robert Moss.

Breaux, in fact, was the only person called in for an interview.

“She might have been the only internal applicant, but she was the right applicant,” Moss said.

He added that Breaux has been growing into this position, even before it existed, for many years.

Over the past several years, Breaux has helped expand the city’s Spring Break week of activities from 600 young participants to more than 2,000. She also helped raise money through grants and donations to ensure those activities remain free to the city’s children. In addition, she has gotten more local businesses involved in offering Spring Break activities in the past two years, Moss said.

“She has a passion for that,” he said.

Breaux said she understands the caution some association and organization leaders, as well as other people, exhibit when they talk to members of city hall. But she wants to assure them that city leaders want the same thing they do: to enhance the quality of life for residents.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is small in terms of staff, budget, and resources; however, we are not small in terms of responsibility and our commitment to creating lasting memories for all residents and visitors alike,” Breaux said. “I am thrilled to have been offered this new position.”

