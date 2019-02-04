TxDOT to install, repair guardrails along US 281 in Burnet County

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Guardrails on U.S. 281 in Burnet County will be upgraded, installed, and repaired thanks to a nearly $2.5 million contract from the Texas Department of Transportation. File photo

Guardrails on U.S. 281 in Burnet County are receiving some attention from the Texas Department of Transportation.

A contract for $2,492,603 will result in new guardrails, maintain existing ones, and repair damaged ones.

The contract is one of several safety projects recently approved by the Texas Transportation Commission. Other safety projects are for traffic lights, markings, and signals in Travis, Bastrop, and Hays counties.

Also from TxDOT, the speed limit on Texas 71 from the Pedernales River to Bee Cave city limits was lowered from 60 mph to 55 mph. Signs have been installed, and the lower speed limit is in effect.

