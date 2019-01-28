Marble Falls town hall Jan. 29 on city’s flood response

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The city of Marble Falls is opening the doors of the Public Safety Facility to residents so officials can hear their feedback about the October flood response.

A town hall meeting is 6 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Municipal Court Room at the Public Safety Facility, 606 Avenue N.

“It helps identify areas of improvement and verify our plans and if we need to make some modifications to our plans,” said Fire Chief Russell Sander of Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

City staff and officials have conducted an internal review of the flood and now are looking to the public for their thoughts, concerns, and ideas.

The town hall is intended for residents to provide their feedback about the city’s response to the flood.

A brief overview of the city’s response will be given at the beginning of the town hall, but Sander said the goal is to hear as much resident feedback as possible. City leaders expected to attend include Mayor John Packer, City Council members, City Manager Mike Hodge, Public Works Director James Kennedy, Director of Development Services Valerie Kreger, Police Chief Mark Whitacre, and Sander.

“We want to make sure our citizens and community partners have an opportunity to be heard,” Packer said in a statement.

The initial town hall announcement said the meeting would be at Lakeside Pavilion. Due to construction at Lakeside Park, it was relocated to the Public Safety Facility.

