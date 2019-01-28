Smoother Phillips Ranch Road headed for consistent 35 mph

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

About the only drawback to Phillips Ranch Road since recent improvements is it is so smooth now that motorists have a hard time driving the speed limit, especially when it shifts from 35 mph down to 30 mph.

“(Drivers would) like to go faster,” said City Manager Jeff Looney.

In response to that feedback, Looney, Granite Shoals City Council member Todd Holland, and Police Capt. Chris Decker recommended to the council on Jan. 22 that the speed limit be a consistent 35 mph, the same as it is on the other main arteries: Valley View Lane and Prairie Creek Road.

Council members agreed and are expected to take a formal vote during their regular meeting Feb. 12. If approved, the new speed limit would go into effect Feb. 13.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The council approved changing Tropical Hideaway, a residential area, to 100 percent residential multi-family zoning. Part of Tropical Hideaway was zoned as general business. Residents living in the condominium community requested the change.

The council also sent an ordinance referring to “hangar homes” at the city airport back to the planning and zoning commission for clarification on some parts. Under the current ordinance, the city requires hangar homes to be a minimum of 1,200 square feet. Hangar homes are basically small, livable spaces for pilots. They are used for one or two nights so pilots can rest then continue on the remainder of their trips.

Planning and zoning recommended changing the minimum square footage to 650 square feet. The commissioners examined this issue at the requests of several pilots who said a 1,200-square foot home is a full-time dwelling.

City staff also informed the council that they would like to repair boat ramps in Bluebriar, Crockett, Robin Hood, and Clear Cove parks.

