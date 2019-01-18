Mild Friday turns into cold, windy weekend with some rain

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Enjoy a mild Friday while you can because a cold front this evening will drop weekend highs into the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

With the front Friday evening comes a 20 percent chance of showers. Thunderstorms are possible after midnight. The low is expected to be near 42 with wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

Winds will remain gusty Saturday with sunny skies and a high hear 54.

Saturday night’s lows will dip near or below freezing with an expected temperature of 31 and winds 5-15 mph.

According to Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose, the Hill Country is expected to receive less than a half-inch of rain through Saturday morning.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with a high of 58 and calmer winds of just 5 mph.

Sunday evening’s low will be about 37. Clear skies will make it possible to view the lunar eclipse that night. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be seen until May 26, 2021.

Sunday’s eclipse will last about an hour, beginning at 10:41 p.m. and ending at 11:43 p.m. The peak will be at 11:12 p.m.

To view the eclipse, you’ll only need a clear view of the eastern sky.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, highs will warm to 65 with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

