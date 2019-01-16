Cities accepting candidate applications for mayor, council

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jan. 16 is the first day candidate applications may be submitted for city elections May 4.

City council members and the mayor are up for re-election in Burnet, Granite Shoals, Llano, and Marble Falls.

The filing period is Jan. 16-Feb. 15.

Terms for each position are two years, beginning in May.

BURNET

Up for re-election:

• Mayor Crista Goble Bromley

• Council members Paul Farmer, Tres Clinton, and Cindia Talamantez

Candidate packets are available in the city secretary’s office, 1001 Buchanan Drive, Suite 4, in Burnet.

Packets also are available on the city’s election website.

GRANITE SHOALS

Up for election:

• Mayor Carl Brugger

• Place 1 (Anita Hisey not eligible to run for re-election due to term limits)

• Place 3 Jim Davant

• Place 5 Todd Holland

Candidate packets are available at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals as well as on the city’s election website.

LLANO

Up for election:

• Mayor Gail Lang

• Council members Craig Bauman, Kelli Tudyk, and Kara Gilliland (expired one-year term to fill a vacant seat)

Candidate packets and filing information are available on the city’s election website.

MARBLE FALLS

Up for re-election:

• Mayor John Packer

• Place 2 Dave Rhodes

• Place 4 Celia Merrill

• Place 6 open seat (vacated by Megan Klaeger Ruff)

Candidate packets and filing information are available on the city’s election website.

