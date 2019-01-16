Filing starts for spots on Highland Lakes school boards

FROM STAFF REPORTS

While they don’t always get a lot of appreciation, the Highland Lakes public school board members help guide the educational direction of thousands of students. It’s actually a pretty important role in the community.

If you’re interested in serving on your school district’s board of trustees, the filing period for the May election is underway. Filing started Jan. 16 and deadlines at the close of office hours Feb. 15.

Highland Lakes school districts hold their trustee elections on May 4. Early voting is April 22-30.

The Highland Lakes districts have a number of seats up for this year’s ballot.

In Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, two places will be on the ballot: Place 1, currently held by Earl Foster, and Place 5, currently held by Andy Feild.

These are both three-year terms.

To get on the ballot, an interested person must fill out a filing packet, which is available at the BCISD administration office, 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet. They must be returned to the administration office by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. People can drop them off or mail them to: Burnet CISD, Administration Office, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet, TX 78611.

Call (512) 756-2124 for more information.

In Llano ISD, four places are on the ballot — three for the full three-year term and one for a two-year unexpired term.

The three full terms spots on the ballot are Place 2, currently held by Lance Dillard, Place 6, currently held by Todd Keller, and Place 7, currently held by Jeff Kuykendall.

The unexpired term is for Place 5, currently held by Dean Campbell.

Filing packets are available at the Llano ISD Administrative Office, 1400 Oatman St. in Llano. The paperwork must be submitted to the same office by 5 p.m. Feb. 15. Contact Kristi Downey at (325) 247-4747 or kdowney@llanoisd.org for more information or with questions.

Marble Falls ISD residents wanting to serve on the board of trustees will find two seats on the upcoming ballot. They are Place 1, currently held by Gary Boshears, and Place 2, currently held by Rick Edwards.

Both are three-year terms.

Packets for the Marble Falls school board filings may be picked up at the MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle in Marble Falls. To get a packet mailed to you, contact Julie Shaffer at jshaffer@mfisd.txed.net or (830) 693-4357.

They must be returned by 5 p.m. Feb. 15 to the administration building.

Contact Shelby Gordon at (830) 798-8345 or sgordon@mfisd.txed.net with questions or more information.

The last day to register to vote in order to cast a ballot in the May 4 election is April 4. Check with your county elections office for more information on registering. In Burnet County, go to burnetcountytexas.org and in Llano County, go to co.llano.tx.us for more information.

