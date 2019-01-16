The Picayune newspaper growing into monthly magazine

The Picayune is growing up — again. In its almost 28 years as the eyes, ears, and voice of the Highland Lakes, The Picayune has evolved with the times. Jan. 30 will be the last edition of The Picayune newspaper to be thrown on your doorstep. Next month, look in your mailbox for The Picayune Magazine, a monthly publication backed by a vibrant, interactive website and an email newsletter that will continue to keep you informed about and connected with the life and times of this area that we all know and cherish.

Community has served as the cornerstone of The Picayune since it hit newsstands and driveways on April 17, 1991. The Picayune was new to the community, but the owners and staff were not. Lee and Dan Alvey brought decades of combined experience in the newspaper business to form Victory Media, a company that grew from a small weekly free-throw paper to a media conglomerate that includes magazines, email newsletters, multiple websites, and a radio station, all now operated by their daughter, Amber Weems. Victory Media is a family-oriented, family-run local company with deep roots in the Highland Lakes.

From black and white to color, The Picayune has constantly grown in both size and scope along with the Highland Lakes, ushering in new products as the media world transformed from print to digital. Joining the Victory Media family as the weekly newspaper grew in popularity and strength have been The Picayune Area-Wide Phone Book, The River Cities Tribune (which eventually grew and changed into DailyTrib.com), and 101 Fun Things To Do in the Highland Lakes magazine and its sister site, 101HighlandLakes.com. Not too long ago, Victory Media added KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune with its website KBEYFM.com as another way to reach out to Highland Lakes residents and visitors.

At the heart of The Picayune — always — is reporting and writing about what matters to the community. The Picayune Magazine promises to keep its commitment to its Highland Lakes home as it forges a new path into the future of communication.

Best part: It’s still free after all these years!