Sandy ‘John’ Frederick Comstock, 68, of Granite Shoals dies Jan. 5, 2019

Sandy “John” Frederick Comstock, 68, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, after a struggle with COPD. He passed away at his home in Granite Shoals.

He was the son of John Frederick Comstock Sr. and Jackie Evers.

Sandy is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Jan; sons, John Comstock (wife Natasha) and Cory Comstock (wife Leslie); four grandsons, Shane, Hunter, Dyllan, and Colton, and three great-grandsons, Connor, Roland, and Thomas.

Sandy spent the majority of his life in the Marble Falls area, graduating from Marble Falls High School in 1968. He spent his career in construction and was proud to say he built Lakeland Mall, Dairy Queen, and Pizza Hut — just to name a few.

When Sandy wasn’t working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching bull riding, and coaching his sons’ Little League teams. He was also known for his amazing dried deer sausage. To know him was to love him.

The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 11, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls. A graveside service will be held at Fall Creek Cemetery on Saturday, January 12, at 11 a.m.

Pallbearers are Eugene Bible, Gavin Bible, Bret Bible, Shane Comstock, Hunter Comstock, Dyllan Comstock, Colton Comstock, and Tom Douglas.

Online condolences may be made at clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com.