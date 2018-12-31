Anne Josephine Boraski, 101, of Meadowlakes died Dec. 24, 2018

Anne Josephine Boraski, 101, of Meadowlakes, Texas, passed away December 24, 2018. She was born to Benjamin and Mary (Wolosz) Mioduszewski on April 12, 1917, in Guttenburg, New Jersey.

Life circumstances shaped Anne into a fighter and a survivor. In 1931, as the Great Depression was consuming the United States, Anne’s parents sold everything they owned and relocated the family to Poland and bought a farm.

Anne married her first husband, Joseph Burghardt, in 1934 and had a son, Stanley, in 1937. They farmed the land until September 1938, when they were forced to leave as World War II was ramping up and Hitler was threatening to invade Poland. The family moved back to the U.S. and settled in Connecticut.

During the war, Anne worked at Electrolux and tragically lost both her father and her first husband. In 1947, she married Edward Boraski and created a wonderful life together until his passing in January 2005.

Anne worked hard to live a healthy lifestyle. She is fondly remembered for her dedication to the book “Look Younger, Live Longer” and her homemade yogurt, which, by all accounts, tasted awful until she finally added in blackstrap molasses and wheat germ to make it more palatable.

Anne was an accomplished artist with many awards and first=place ribbons to her name. She was always sketching and drawing pictures of her surroundings. In her 60s, she became more serious about her art and mastered painting with heavy oil paints. While residing in California, she was a member of the Hemet Valley Arts Association then joined the Highland Arts Guild after moving to Marble Falls

She is survived by her son, Stanley Burghardt and wife Mary of Meadowlakes; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces Janice and Nancy.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Joseph Burghardt; second husband Edward Boraski; and brother, Stanley Miody.

The family will have a private inurnment in Fort Huachuca Cemetery in Arizona, where she will be placed with her late husband Edward.

Cremation arrangements by Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H, #204, in Marble Falls, (830) 798-8413. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.