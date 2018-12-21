Expect sunny weekend with slight chance of Christmas rain

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The chances of a white Hill Country Christmas are relatively low — basically non-existent — but children shouldn’t fret because St. Nick can travel in all types of conditions.

Even the December warmth of the Highland Lakes.

While snow appears out of the weekend and Christmas Day forecasts, the National Weather Service is predicting a 20 percent chance of rain on Dec. 25 with the percentages increasing overnight into Dec. 26.

As for this weekend, the weather looks clear and pleasant for last-minute Christmas shopping, holiday parties, and Christmas Eve services.

The Highland Lakes can expect almost spring-like weather on Saturday, Dec. 22, as temperatures climb into the low 70s under clear skies. A cool front comes in overnight as temperatures fall to the lower 40s, only reaching the low 60s Sunday, Dec. 23, and on Christmas Eve.

Clouds return Christmas Eve night, giving rise to a 20 percent chance of rain on Christmas with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s during the day. Rain chances increase overnight into Dec. 26 with a 70 percent chance of showers that day.

Clear skies return Thursday, Dec. 27, with high temperatures reaching around 60 degrees.

While the Highland Lakes looks calm for Christmas, those of you hitting the road or taking to the air might want to keep an eye on the weather where you’re headed.

If you are driving, the Texas Department of Public Safety offers several tips to making it a safe journey. The DPS recommends drivers check their batteries, windshield wipers (and fluid), tire pressure, tire treads, and fluid levels.

In case you are heading to areas where the temperatures dip below zero, the DPS advises you to lubricate door and truck locks to prevent freezing. Find more ideas and safe-driving tips at dps.texas.gov.

Go to drivetexas.org for road conditions and/or closings in the Lone Star State.

editor@thepicayune.com