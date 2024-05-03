More storms and heat on the horizon
Weekend storms are in the forecasts for Burnet and Llano counties, which could both see highs in the 90s by Tuesday, May 7, according to the National Weather Service.
“Strong to severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rain are possible from late this afternoon (Friday, May 3) through tonight,” reads a NWS hazardous weather outlook issued on Friday morning. “The chance for thunderstorms will continue through the upcoming weekend. A few strong to severe thunderstorms as well as locally heavy rainfall will be possible.”
The forecast on Friday morning called for a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m., rising to 30 percent by Saturday afternoon and 60 percent that night. Storm chances are expected to taper off by Sunday afternoon.
NWS forecasts also show temperatures climbing into the 90s on Tuesday across both counties. Those highs could hang on through the rest of next week.