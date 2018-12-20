City and county government office closures for the holidays

FROM STAFF REPORTS

City and county offices will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Monday and Tuesday, in the Highland Lakes.

Burnet County offices are taking an extra day off Dec. 26.

City of Llano offices are closing early Friday, Dec. 21, at 3 p.m.

The following week, all offices are closed New Year’s Day, and some are closing New Year’s Eve as well.

The full list of city and county office closures is below:

CITY:

Bertram — Closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan.1

Burnet — Closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan 1

Cottonwood Shores— Closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan.1

Granite Shoals — Closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1

Horseshoe Bay — Closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1

Johnson City — Closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Llano — Closing at 3 p.m. Dec. 21; closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1

Marble Falls — Closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1

COUNTY:

Burnet County — Closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1

Llano County — Closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1