RM 2342 roadway work expected to cause traffic delays

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Construction is underway on repairing the depth of RM 2342 between RM 1431 in Kingsland and the intersection of Park Road 4.

The work is expected to be completed within “a couple of weeks, weather permitting,” according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Message boards will be placed on the roads to warn of lane closures that will affect travel times.

The road work is on 4.359 miles and is expected to cost $751,512. After the depth repair work, the roadway seal coat will be completed in May, when temperatures are warm enough.

In March, similar work will take place on Park Road 4 for 9.445 miles at an estimated cost of $819,727. The Park Road 4 work is from the intersection of U.S. 281 to CR 116.

“We don’t have a start date yet, but we’re probably looking at mid-March at the earliest because we need warmer temperatures to complete the work,” TxDOT spokesperson Brad Wheelis said.

jared@thepicayune.com