Burnet County GOP Party says goodbye to chairwoman, appoints new leader

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

After wrapping up her responsibilities for the November general election, Donna Holland Wilcox stepped down as chairwoman of the Burnet County Republican Party. She had been elected to three terms since 2014.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve my community in this capacity,” Wilcox said. “My commitment when elected in 2014 was to bring cohesiveness to the Burnet County Republican Party, increase awareness, and implement programs to get more people involved. I’m proud of the official work that the executive committee has done and of the amazing volunteers and activists who have successfully supported conservative candidates and causes across Burnet County and the Central Texas Region.”

At a special meeting called by the Burnet County Republican Party executive committee, its members unanimously appointed Kara Chasteen to serve out the remainder of Wilcox’s two-year term, which ends in June 2020. Chasteen previously served as chair of Precinct 15.

“Kara will do a great job of picking up where I left off as well as bringing in some new ideas to increase conservative voter turnout and involvement among our youth,” Wilcox said.

Three more Burnet County residents were also appointed to the Burnet County Republican Party executive committee: Tammy Hullum as Precinct 17 chair; Kristin Meredith for Precinct 15 chair; and Susan Doyle as secretary.

Chasteen has already begun efforts to organize a Highland Lakes High School Republican Club for students across the area. She will also continue to raise awareness with Texas lawmakers for Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) and Pediatric Autoimmune Disorder Associated with Streptococcus (PANDAS), an illness with which her son was diagnosed and successfully treated to full recovery.

ABOUT CHASTEEN

Chasteen is an active member of the Republican Party and has served it for more than 30 years. She was raised in the small ranching community of Melvin and follows in the Republican footsteps of her parents, who were charter members of the first McCulloch County Republican Party. They instilled the importance of participating in government by example, including taking their children to the polls with them.

Chasteen has campaigned for Republicans at both local and state levels. She holds a Bachelor of Science in agriculture economics from Tarleton State University and a Master of Education in instructional technology from West Texas A&M University. She worked in insurance, banking, and education before becoming a stay-at-home parent. She served as vice president of the Georgetown Area Republican Women before moving to Burnet County. She is a board member of the Burnet County Republican Club and an active member of the Burnet County Republican Women’s Club. She also serves on the boards of several youth and charitable organizations in Burnet County.

She is married to Eric Chasteen, and they have raised two children: Jaye Chasteen, who is a student at Texas A&M School of Veterinarian Medicine; and Clay Chasteen, an undergraduate student at Angelo State University pursing a degree in agriculture education.