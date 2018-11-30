Residents can keep an eye on new RR 2900 bridge construction from home or work

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The contractor tasked with rebuilding the RR 2900 bridge in Kingsland by April has more than TxDOT eyes on their work.

A live camera placed on an electric pole on RR 2900 north of the Llano River is streaming their progress online for the world to see.

The live feed is hosted by 325 Internet and points south to construction on the north side of the Llano River, showing the south side of 2900 in the background.

Cranes and large drilling equipment can be seen currently. Barges are being set up for the equipment to eventually work over the water.

Texas Department of Transportation officials previously said the construction plan calls for crews to work around-the-clock when possible drilling from barges into the granite beneath the water until they meet in the middle.

Once columns are in place, beams will be set along with the construction of the bridge deck.

The new RR 2900 bridge will include 12-foot travel lanes, 6-foot shoulders, and a 6-foot sidewalk. At its highest point in the middle, the bridge will be about 5 feet higher than the previous bridge. Lights will illuminate the surface of the bridge as well as the underside. A rendering of the new bridge is available on TxDOT’s website.

The old bridge, built in 1969, was washed away by floodwaters Oct. 16 as the Llano River discharged an estimated 290,000 cubic-feet of water per second.

jared@thepicayune.com