Special election set for Double Horn mayor, aldermen, marshal

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Burnet County commissioners canvassed votes during its regular meeting Dec. 11 from the Dec. 6 incorporation election for Double Horn, officially making the Spicewood-area neighborhood a city.

Later that day, Burnet County Judge James Oakley signed a order of special election so Double Horn residents can vote on a mayor, five aldermen, and a marshal.

The election is set for Feb. 12, 2019, with early voting beginning Jan. 28 and ending Feb. 8 at the Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls.

Election Day voting will take place at the Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404.

Now that Double Horn is a city, building and septic permits will no longer go through the county.

“I hope that doesn’t become a hardship,” Oakley said.

“I have no jurisdictional authority now that it is a city,” said Herb Darling, development services director for Burnet County.

Glenn Leisey, a Double Horn resident who so far has been a contact person for the new city, said on Dec. 11 that residents are talking with attorneys about how to proceed as a city until leadership is elected and staff hired.

jared@thepicayune.com