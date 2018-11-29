Boat and unique doghouse information could help solve Buchanan Dam cold case death

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Twelve years after Holly Simmons was last seen alive, information about a boat and a doghouse purchased at a garage sale in 2006 is being sought.

Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers and the Llano County Sheriff’s Office are requesting any information about a unique doghouse purchased by a person around October 2006 at a Buchanan Dam garage sale.

“If we can locate the doghouse or find who purchased it, we may be able to tie it back to the suspect (in the killing of Simmons),” according to a Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers media release.

According to the release, the items were purchased by a white, middle-age male who said he lived in Round Rock. The man said he was purchasing the doghouse for his son, who lived on Old Spanish Trail in Buchanan Dam, or nearby.

Law enforcement officers believe the doghouse might have been sold or given to a person near Bertram along with an English mastiff born in 2006.

The doghouse’s construction is unique, as depicted in the attached rendering. It was clad with a galvanized metal roof and side and had a Formica-type material lining the interior.

Holly Simmons was last seen alive Nov. 28, 2006, when she dropped off her 17-year-old daughter at the school bus stop near her home. The Buchanan Dam woman’s body was found in July 2009 in a submerged boat under Inks Lake.

Anyone with information about the purchased items is asked to contact Deputy John R. Hill at the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 247-5760 or Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at (866) 756-8477. You can also leave a tip at hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com.

