Public can submit input on Burnet County transportation plans at CAMPO open houses

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

The future of transportation for Burnet County is open for public input.

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding two open houses in the county, which is one of six counties CAMPO covers, to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about future plans and submit their input.

The first event is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. The second is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library, 170 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram.

Information about CAMPO’s Public Participation Plan, 2040 Regional Transportation Plan, 2019-2022 Transportation Improvement Program, and Regional Arterials Plan will be available at each open house.

Documents are also available to view online before attending the events. Comments can be left on the CAMPO website if you are unable to attend an open house.

Public comments help guide CAMPO’s board in its decision-making process.

“The purpose of this open house is for the public to see and gain input on what the plans are for future improvements in our transportation system in Burnet County as well as the surrounding counties in the CAMPO footprint,” said Burnet County Judge James Oakley.

The other counties in CAMPO’s area are Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson.

All open houses are come-and-go with children’s activities available.

jared@thepicayune.com