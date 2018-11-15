Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area for the week of Nov. 12:

NEWS

• Grand Bank of Texas recently signed a definitive merger agreement with BancorpSouth Bank. Grand Bank has branches in Marble Falls and Horseshoe Bay.

• Putnam funeral services has expanded into Bertram. Bertram Funeral Home recently opened at 1010 Texas 29 East. It serves the residents of Bertram, Oatmeal, Liberty Hill, Burnet, and the surrounding areas, according to a media release from Putnam. Call (512) 355-8201 for more information. Putnam also has locations in Kingsland at 145 Texas Avenue and Marble Falls at 206 Avenue H, Suite 204.

EVENTS

• Llano Chamber of Commerce Business to Business Mixer hosted by Texana Outfitters is 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 110 E. Main St. in Llano. Email info@llanochamber.org for more.

• Small Business Saturday is Nov. 24, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It was created to encourage people to shop locally owned small businesses. Check with your local chamber of commerce to see if businesses in your area are participating.

VOTE NOW!

• There’s still time to vote for your favorite businesses and business people in the The Picayune and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Locals Love Us awards. Voting ends Friday, Nov. 16. Go to 101HighlandLakes.com/BEST for an online ballot. There are also categories for the best people, organizations, and events.