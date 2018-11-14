Applications available for vacant Marble Falls City Council seat

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Applications for a vacant Marble Falls City Council seat are available for residents. The deadline to apply for the Place 6 seat is Dec. 31.

The seat was vacated Oct. 30 after Megan Klaeger Ruff submitted a letter of resignation. Klaeger Ruff moved outside the city limits.

The City Council will consider the applications and appoint a new council member at the Jan. 15, 2019, regular meeting.

Applications are available at City Secretary Christina McDonald’s office inside City Hall, 800 Third St.

The term runs through May 2019.

Contact McDonald at (830) 798-7060 or cmcdonald@marblefallstx.gov for more information.

