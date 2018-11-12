First freeze of the season overnight in the Highland Lakes

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Freezing temperatures are coming to the Highland Lakes tonight, the first dip below 32 degrees since Feb. 12.

Area lows overnight into Tuesday, Nov. 13, are expected to be around 29 degrees.

A cold front is bringing Arctic air and strong wind gusts of up to 35 mph on Monday and 25 mph on Tuesday.

The front brought some rain to the area through 2 p.m. Monday. Buchanan Dam received 0.45 inches, Kingsland 0.27, Marble Falls 0.21, Llano 0.23, Burnet 0.31, Johnson City 0.24, and Spicewood 0.25.

Highs near 45 are expected in the Highland Lakes on Tuesday with lows that night again below freezing at about 25 degrees.

Wednesday’s highs climb into the low 50s with freezing overnight lows near 30 degrees.

Since the front brings this season’s first freeze, people should remember the three Ps: pets, pipes, and plants.

• Pets: Give them a warm place to escape the cold.

• Pipes: Wrap exposed pipes to prevent freezing and bursting.

• Plants: Protect vulnerable plants by covering them or moving them indoors.

Thursday warms up with highs near 60 and lows near 39 degrees.

Friday will be even warmer with highs in the the mid- to upper 60s — around 64 in Burnet and 67 in Llano and Marble Falls. Friday’s lows will be around 41 degrees.

Lower Colorado River Authority meteorologist Bob Rose said the long-range forecasts call for moderate weather the week of Thanksgiving.

“High temperatures next week are shaping up to be around 68-70 degrees with low temperatures in the low and middle 50s,” Rose wrote on his LCRA blog. “Today’s long-range forecasts do not show another Arctic outbreak headed our direction over the next 10-day to two-week period.”

jared@thepicayune.com