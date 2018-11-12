TCEQ public meeting Nov. 13 on proposed air quality permit for Sandy Creek crusher

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is holding a meeting Tuesday, Nov. 13, regarding a proposed air quality permit for Collier Materials to set up a portable crusher along Sandy Creek on private property just off Texas 71 and south of RR 2233.

The meeting is 7 p.m. at the John L. Kuykendall Event Center, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano.

TCEQ officials stated that this is a public meeting and not a contested hearing on the pending permit.

Collier Materials is proposing to dredge sand from Sandy Creek and use a “wet” screening plant to process the sand before hauling it off site. To set up the crusher, Collier Materials must obtain the new air quality permit from TCEQ.

“The executive director has determined the application is administratively complete and will conduct a technical review of the application,” TCEQ officials stated in the public notice announcing the meeting.

During the meeting, there will be an Informal Discussion Period and Formal Comment Period.

During the informal discussion, members of the public can ask legally relevant questions to TCEQ staff and applicant representatives who are present regarding the application.

The Formal Comment Period commences after the Informal Discussion Period. During this period, people can voice their “formal comments,” which will be added to the official record.

“At the conclusion of the comment period, all formal comments will be considered before a decision is reached on the permit application,” TCEQ officials stated in the public meeting notice.

Written comments can also be submitted during the public meeting or by mail:

Office of the Chief Clerk, TCEQ

Mail Code MC-105

P.O. Box 13087, Austin, TX 78711-3087

They can also be submitted online by close of comment period.

The Proposed Air Quality Permit Number is 152092L001.

Go to tceq.texas.gov for more information on the permitting process.

