Cold front brings weekend rain but no freezing temperatures

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A cold front Friday will bring about 2 inches of rain but not enough cold air to drop temperatures below freezing.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, the Highland Lakes is in store for a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day Dec. 7 then 80 percent that night.

Highs on Friday will barely hit 60 before the front comes with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-50s with only a 20 percent chance of showers. Saturday night’s lows will be in the mid-30s. Temperatures aren’t expected to dip below the freezing mark.

As the front moves out of the area, highs will rebound to about 50 degrees on Sunday. Next week’s forecast looks to include dry conditions.

jared@thepicayune.com