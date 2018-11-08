What’s the future of rural Texas? Find out at Johnson City livestream of seminar

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Johnson City librarian Maggie Goodman believes the city — like other rural towns — will be facing questions related to growth that will affect its future.

A symposium sponsored by the Texas Tribune might have some of the answers.

And you don’t have to travel to College Station, where the actual event will be held. The Johnson City Library will host a free watch party of the livestream of “Community Conversation: On the Future of Rural Texas.” It begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. The library is located at 501 Nugent Ave.

The library will stream the following panels:

“Preserving Natural Resources” — 11:15 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

“The View from Rural Communities” — 12:45-1:35 p.m.

“The State of the Rural Economy” — 1:45-2:15 p.m.

“Building an Economic Future” — 2:25-3:15 p.m.

After the last panel concludes, the library will have a group discussion to allow attendees to give their impressions of the information presented in the symposium.

“I think we are rural Texas,” Goodman said about Johnson City. “A good percentage of the income in this area — 20 percent — is farming and ranching … .”

Goodman believes people attending the event will be on one of two sides: keeping the city its current size or keeping up with growth.

“The (panels) we chose to stream are pertinent issues for our area,” she said. “If you don’t have water, you can’t live. You want to be careful with your water quality. A lot of people are attracted to the Hill Country because of our lakes and streams. We have people who don’t want us to change and people who want us to grow the city and what does that mean.”

Since lunch will be provided, people should RSVP to johnsoncitylibrary@verizon.net or (830) 868-4469. Go to jclibrarysite.org for other upcoming library programs.

