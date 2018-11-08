Marble Falls playing for best record since 2007 when it hosts Bastrop Cedar Creek

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Winning three games in a row and finishing the season with an even record are what’s at stake for the Marble Falls High School football team when the Mustangs welcome Bastrop Cedar Creek on Nov. 9 for their last District 13-5A Division II game.

The two teams square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Catch the contest on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup.

The last time the Mustangs (4-5 overall, 2-4 district) won three games in a row in a single season was in 2007. That team accomplished the feat twice when it beat Austin Crockett, Del Valle, and Lampasas. The contest against the Lampasas Badgers was the district opener. After losing to Pflugerville Connally that season, the Mustangs defeated Pflugerville Hendrickson, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, and Dripping Springs then lost to eventual state champion Austin Lake Travis and Burnet to miss the playoffs.

The last time the Mustangs had a .500 record was in 2010 when they went 6-6 overall, 3-3 in district, and 1-1 in the playoffs.

Throw in the fact the 2018 Marble Falls lettermen are 2-0 against Cedar Creek (4-5, 3-3) in the past two years, and there’s no reason to think Marble Falls won’t enter this game without confidence.

“Our seniors are hungry for that fifth win,” head coach Mike Birdwell said. “It would be a huge accomplishment. Proud of our kids for being prepared each week.”

The Eagles, however, have plenty to play for, too. They have a chance at finishing fourth and advancing to the playoffs because they currently have the same district record as Bastrop High and Elgin. Bastrop hosts Leander Glenn, while Elgin is at Georgetown East View.

“(Our players) have the chinstraps buckled up and ready to get after it,” Birdwell said.

Cedar Creek is led by senior quarterback Hunter Hughston, who has completed 70 of 172 passes for 1,116 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions and has 76 carries for 293 yards and seven scores. Sophomore running back Dominic Mojica has 111 carries for 706 yards and six touchdowns. Junior receiver Javon Livingston has 21 catches for 399 yards and three scores.

The Eagles utilize a spread offense, but spread to run the ball thanks to junior tight ends Alfred Collins, a University of Texas at Austin commit, and Cade Edwards. Their strength allows Cedar Creek’s to use a variety of run plays.

“They spread the ball over the field and try to control the clock,” Birdwell said. “Our kids are going to have to be ready. Our kids are looking forward to the matchup.”

Collins, who is 6 feet 5 inches, also anchors the defensive line.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Birdwell said.

The Cedar Creek secondary likes to play man-to-man defense and will press and bump receivers in an attempt to throw them off their routes.

Birdwell said the Mustangs want to do the same thing the Eagles do: control the clock and keep the Cedar Creek offense on the sideline.

Since it is the last home game of the season, Marble Falls is honoring its seniors and parents at 7:05 p.m. by introducing them to the crowd.

In addition, because of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, any military personnel or veteran with a valid identification can get into the contest free of charge. Marble Falls Independent School District employees who served or are members of the reserves will receive a field pass to be recognized between the first and second quarters. Others will be asked to stand in the bleachers.

jfierro@thepicayune.com