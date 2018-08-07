Bill ‘Billy Jack’ William Jackson Jay, 84, of Marble Falls died Aug. 5, 2018

William Jackson “Billy Jack” Jay died Aug. 5, 2018, in Marble Falls, Texas, at the age of 84.

Bill was born on June 1, 1934, in Athens, Texas. He was the seventh child of the Rev. Clifford Jay and Minnie Bownds Jay. For most of his childhood, his family resided in Lexington, Texas.

Bill was an outstanding high school athlete but postponed college to care for his parents. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in the mid-1950s. He was a walk-on player for the Fort Hood Tankers football team, whereas most of his teammates were college players. He was at Fort Hood with Elvis Presley and had the opportunity to meet him.

He married Judy Carolyn King and his first son, Michael Raleigh Jay, was born in 1958. Bill moved the family to Austin and worked in the construction industry for years, serving as superintendent for a residential subdivision construction company.

He married Marilyn “Lyn” Dalgo in 1968. Bill and Lyn moved to the Highland Lakes in 1970. Bill was instrumental in the early development of Horseshoe Bay. He was the building superintendent for the contractors who built the original country club and condominiums. He then served as the superintendent of Bay Maintenance Co.

Bill was a member of First Baptist Church of Marble Falls for many years, serving as a youth sponsor for several years. He was later a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Bill served on the Board of Directors for the Marble Falls Little League for several years.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and often traveled hunting elk, antelope, and, of course, white-tailed deer. He raised his children on venison and catfish and often shared his haul with other families. He raised champion field-trial dogs and built and raced speed boats. Bill could always be found at his children’s sporting events and was a devoted Marble Falls Mustangs and Houston Astros fan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Jay and Minnie Bownds Jay; brother Grady Jay; and sisters Rubye Schneider, Joetta Herklotz, and Dalpha Ivelle Jay.

Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lyn Jay, and children, Mike Jay and wife Sharon, Susan Lawrence and husband Bruce, Holly Jay, Billy Jay and wife Madison, and Matthew Jay and wife Nichole. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Tanya, Amber, Clifford, Chris, Audrey, Mitchell, Charles, Charity, Waylon, Jaycee, Stone, and Charli; great-grandchildren, Brittany and Zach; and sisters Lois Boyd and Dortha Jean Thayler.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls. A funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, with a reception to follow at Fellowship Baptist Church in Marble Falls. Tommy Ryan will officiate the ceremony. A graveside service is 5 p.m. that day at Mesquite Cemetery in Lexington. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bill’s life.