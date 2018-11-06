Strong night for GOP in Burnet and Llano counties; Marble Falls ISD bond passes

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Burnet and Llano counties remained staunchly in the Republican corner during the Nov. 6 midterm elections, and Marble Falls Independent School District voters approved a $55 million bond.

MFISD voters gave the thumbs-up to the passage of the bond by 5,824 to 2,711. The bond would provide funding for school safety and security as well as address aging facility needs such as air-conditioning units at several of the campuses.

“The voters have spoken, and they overwhelmingly supported the recommendation made by the Facilities Planning Committee,” MFISD Superintendent Chris Allen said. “This will allow us to make some much-needed renovations to our aging schools. I’m grateful to the Facilities Planning Committee, who did the work that led to this program. I’m grateful to the board for its leadership, and I’m grateful for the voters who took the time to participate in the election process.

“At the end of the day, our students and staff will benefit from their support, and that’s something we can all be proud of,” the superintendent added. “Great schools exist in great communities.”

While none of the local county offices were contested, voters across the Highland Lakes did make their voices heard in state and federal races. One of the big races featured Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz facing challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso for the senate seat.

Just over 78 percent of Llano County voters and about 75 percent of Burnet County voters cast their vote for Cruz, who went on to win the election.

In the U.S. Representative District 25 race, Republican incumbent Roger Williams defeated Democratic challenger Julie Oliver. Williams garnered 162,288 votes to Oliver’s 135,288 votes. Burnet County is within District 25.

Republican incumbent Mike Conaway defeated Democratic challenger Jennie Lou Leeder in the U.S. Representative District 11 race 174,749 to 40,028. Llano County is within District 11.

In the governor’s race, Burnet and Llano counties firmly supported Gov. Greg Abbott in his re-election bid over challenger Lupe Valdez. Abbott earned 14,423 votes in Burnet County compared to Valdez’s 3,692. In Llano County, voters cast 8,218 votes for Abbott and 1,739 for Valdez.

Abbott went on to win the statewide election.

In the State Representative District 20 race, which includes Burnet County, Republican incumbent Terry Wilson easily held off Democratic challenger Stephen M. Wyman by a 57,267 to 22,661 vote tally.

Republican incumbent Andrew S. Murr heads back to Austin in January for State Representative District 53 after beating Democratic challenger Stephanie Lochte Ertel. Murr earned 52,813 votes to Ertel’s 14,407. District 53 includes Llano County.

In Horseshoe Bay, residents elected Jerry Gray, Elaine Waddill, and Kent Graham to City Council.

Voter turnout was about 61 percent in Burnet County and almost 66 percent in Llano County.

