LCRA will keep lakes Marble Falls and LBJ closed for now

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Lakes Marble Falls and LBJ will not open Nov. 9, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Closed since historic flooding Oct. 16, the LCRA announced Lake Marble Falls will remain closed until at least Monday, Nov. 12. Lake LBJ will remain closed through at least Friday, Nov. 16.

The lakes will remain closed because of debris and unsafe conditions. The LCRA will again evaluate conditions on the lakes next week to determine if they can be reopened for public use. Inks Lake and lakes Travis and Buchanan have been reopened to the public.

Property owners still are allowed on the closed lakes to recover or secure damaged property if its location is known.

“Boating on the lakes remains dangerous, and time on the lakes recovering property should be minimized. Submerged hazards may be difficult to see, especially at night,” the LCRA wrote in a statement.

The two lakes will be lowered for about eight weeks in early 2019. The LCRA will lower Lake LBJ about 4 feet because it is the cooling reservoir for the Thomas C. Ferguson Power Plant. Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet.

