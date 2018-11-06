LCRA: Lake Travis to open for public use on Nov. 7

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Lower Colorado River Authority will open Lake Travis to public use at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Lakes LBJ and Marble Falls will remain closed until at least Friday, Nov. 9, when LCRA again evaluates conditions on those lakes.

Lakes Buchanan and Inks previously were opened to public use and will remain so.

A floodgate will remain open at both Mansfield and Tom Miller dams until sometime “on or about Wednesday, Nov. 7,” according to the LCRA.

Lake Travis has fallen to a height of 682.74 feet as of 9:15 a.m. Nov. 6. The combined storage of lakes Buchanan and Travis is at 99 percent full.

The LCRA announced Nov. 5 that lakes LBJ and Marble Falls will be lowered starting Dec. 30 to allow for cleanup and maintenance after October’s historic flooding. Lake LBJ will be lowered about 4 feet from its normal operating range, and Lake Marble Falls will be lowered about 7 feet. The lakes will be lowered for about eight weeks, ending Feb. 23.

editor@thepicayune.com