Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6; polling places and ballots for Burnet and Llano counties

Election Day for midterm races is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Residents in Burnet and Llano counties can cast their ballot at the following polling locations, based on voting precincts (which is not the same as commissioner precincts):

IN BURNET COUNTY

• Precinct 1 — First Lutheran Church, 133 Apollo Drive in Burnet

• Precinct 2 — Burnet County Main Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

• Precinct 3 — Grace United Methodist Church, 4007 Valley View in Granite Shoals

• Precinct 4 — Spicewood Community Center, 7901 CR 404 in Spicewood

• Precinct 5 — Silver Creek Community Center, 101 CR 128 in Silver Creek

• Precinct 6 — Smithwick Community Center, 10800 RR 1431 East in Smithwick

• Precinct 7 — Cassie Subdivision Community Center, 3920 FM 690 in Cassie

• Precinct 8 — Hoover Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 303 CR 118B in Hoover’s Valley

• Precinct 9 — Highland Haven Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive in Highland Haven

• Precinct 10 — Iglesias Bautista Church Hall, 4000 FM 243 West Bertram at CR 330 and FM 243 intersection

• Precinct 11 — Naruna Church building, 9170 FM 1478 in Naruna

• Precinct 12 — Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St. in Bertram

• Precinct 13 — Joppa Fellowship Hall, 8447 CR 210 in Joppa

• Precinct 14 — Lake Victor Community Center, 200 Lake Ave. in Lake Victor

• Precinct 15 — Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308 in Briggs

• Precinct 16 — Oakalla Community Center, 29011 FM 963 in Oakalla

• Precinct 17 — Burnet County Courthouse North Annex, 1701 E. Polk (Texas 29) in Burnet

• Precinct 18 — Granite Shoals Fire Station, 8410 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals

• Precinct 19 — Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

• Precinct 20 — Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway in Marble Falls.

Go to burnetcountytexas.org for more information.

IN LLANO COUNTY

• Precinct 101 — Llano Ag and Health building, 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano

• Precinct 102 — Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Drive in Blue Lake

• Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach City Hall Civic Center, 124 Sunrise Drive in Sunrise Beach Village

• Precinct 109 — Horseshoe Bay City Office, #1 Community Drive in Horseshoe Bay

• Precinct 203 — East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam

• Precinct 204 — Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

• Precinct 205 — First Baptist Church, 16521 RR 2241 in Tow

• Precinct 307 — Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk in Kingsland

• Precinct 410 — Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano.

Go to co.llano.tx.us for more information.

Voters must show photo identification before casting a ballot. Go to votetexas.gov to read more about acceptable forms of ID.

CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT

NATIONAL AND STATE

United State Senator

• Ted Cruz — Republican

• Beto O’Rourke — Democratic

• Neal M. Dikeman — Libertarian

United State Representative District 25 (includes Burnet County)

• Roger Williams — Republican

• Julie Oliver — Democratic

• Desarea Lindsey — Libertarian

United State Representative District 11 (includes Llano County)

• Mike Conaway — Republican

• Jennie Lou Leeder — Democratic

• Rhett Rosenquest Smith — Libertarian

Governor

• Greg Abbot — Republican

• Lupe Valdez — Democratic

• Mark Jay Tippetts — Libertarian

Lieutenant Governor

• Dan Patrick — Republican

• Mike Collier — Democratic

• Kerry Douglas McKennon — Libertarian

Attorney General

• Ken Paxton — Republican

• Justin Nelson — Democratic

• Michael Ray Harris — Libertarian

Commissioner of the General Land Office

• George P. Bush — Republican

• Miguel Suazo — Democratic

• Matt Pina — Libertarian

Commissioner of Agriculture

• Sid Miller — Republican

• Kim Olson — Democratic

• Richard Carpenter — Libertarian

Railroad Commissioner

• Christi Craddock — Republican

• Roman McAllen — Democratic

• Mike Wright — Libertarian

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

• Jimmy Blacklock — Republican

• Steven Kirkland — Democratic

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

• John Devine — Republican

• R.K. Sandill — Democratic

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

• Jeff Brown — Republican

• Kathy Cheng — Democratic

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

• Sharon Keller — Republican

• Maria T. (Terri) Jackson — Democratic

• William Bryan Strange III — Libertarian

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7

• Barbara Parker Hervey — Republican

• Ramona Franklin — Democratic

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8

• Michelle Slaughter — Republican

• Mark Ash — Libertarian

State Representative District 20 (includes Burnet County)

• Terry M. Wilson — Republican

• Stephen M. Wyman — Democratic

State Representative District 53 (includes Llano County)

• Andrew S. Murr — Republican

• Stephanie Lochte Ertel — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

• Cindy Olson Bourland — Republican

• Edward Smith — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 3

• Scott Field — Republican

• Charli Kelly — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5

• David Puryear — Republican

• Thomas J. Baker — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 6

• Michael “Mike” Toth — Republican

• Gisela D. Triana — Democratic

• Write-In — Kerry O’Brien

District Judge, 424th Judicial District (includes Burnet and Llano counties)

• Evan Clay Stubbs — Republican

BURNET COUNTY RACES

County Judge

• James Oakley — Republican

Judge, County Court-at-Law

• Linda Bayless — Republican

District Clerk

• Casie Walker — Republican

County Clerk

• Janet Parker — Republican

County Treasurer

• Karrie Crownover — Republican

Burnet County Commissioner, Pct. 2

• Damon Beierle — Republican

Burnet County Commissioner, Pct. 4

• Joe Don Dockery — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

• Roxanne Nelson — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

• Lisa Whitehead — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

• Jane Marie Hurst — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

• Debbie Bindseil — Republican

Constable Pct. 3, Unexpired Term

• John “Chip” Leake — Republican

Constable Pct. 4, Unexpired Term

• Millicent “Missy” Bindseil — Republican

Marble Falls ISD Proposition A (includes portion of Burnet County)

• The issuance of $55,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof) and the purchase of new school buses and levying of the tax payment thereof. For or Against.

Marble Falls Ranch Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 in Burnet County (includes portion of Burnet County)

• Proposition A: The confirmation of the creation of Marble Falls Ranch Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 in Burnet County. For or Against.

• Proposition B: The exercise of sanitary sewer powers. For or Against.

• Proposition C: The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and no cents ($1.00) per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation. For or Against.

Supervisor’s Election (vote for none, one, two, three, four or five)

• Charles Heimsath

• Charles Betts

• Michael Kennedy

• James Ritts

• Joel Sher

LLANO COUNTY RACES

County Judge

• Ronald “Ron” Cunningham — Republican

District Clerk

• Joyce Gillow — Republican

County Clerk

• Marci Hadeler — Republican

County Treasurer

• Teresa Kassell — Republican

County Surveyor

• John Arthur Ables — Republican

County Commissioner Pct. 2

• Linda Raschke — Republican

County Commissioner Pct. 4

• Jerry Don Moss — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

• Bebe Piatt — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

• Maureen Riggs — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

• Era Marion — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

• Brian Alexander — Republican

Johnson City Independent School District Bond Election (includes portion of Llano County)

• Proposition A: The issuance of $10,860,000 of bonds by the Johnson City Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. For or Against.

City of Horseshoe Bay General Election (includes portion of Burnet and Llano counties)

Council Members (vote for none, one, two or three)

• Jerry Gray

• Elaine Waddill

• Frank Gracely

• Kent Graham