Klaeger Ruff resigns from Marble Falls City Council, citing move outside of city limits

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Megan Klaeger Ruff resigned from Marble Falls City Council effective Oct. 30.

In a letter dated Oct. 29, Klaeger Ruff cited her recent move outside of the city limits as the reason for her resignation.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the community in this capacity,” she wrote. “While I am excited

about the circumstances which led to the move, I am disappointed that I will not be able to complete my term.”

Klaeger Ruff recently married.

Marble Falls City Council will address appointing a person to fill the vacancy “at a meeting after the first of the new year,” according to City Secretary and Public Information Officer Christian McDonald.

Klaeger Ruff was elected to City Council in May 2017. City Council members serve two-year terms.

“Thank you for all of your support and encouragement during my time on council,” the resignation letter concluded. “I have truly enjoyed working with you and the rest of the city staff.”

