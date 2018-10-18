Faith Flames host Round Rock Concordia; homecoming game moved to next week

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

After rain and flooding Oct. 16 kept Faith Academy of Marble Falls from opening its doors, the Flames football team will give students, staff, alumni, and fans something to cheer for when it welcomes Round Rock Concordia at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

The game will be played on Faith’s new artificial football field on its campus, 3151 RR 1431 East. Officials had planned to dedicate the new Faith Academy Britton Track and Field this Friday as part of homecoming festivities, but they’ve moved the ceremony and the homecoming game to Friday, Oct. 26.

The new field is part of Phase I of construction of the new athletic complex, which includes a track with pole vault, long jump, and triple jump pits. Permanent lighting is already in place.

Rebeca and Ray Britton made a generous donation to get Phase I complete. Ground broke on the new facility in May.

While people will enjoy the facility, head football coach Jeremy Wentrcek knows his team playing well will ensure it’s truly a night to remember. Still, the Flames (1-5, 0-1 Division I, District 2 six-man) are bracing for a solid Cardinals (3-3, 0-1) squad in this Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools contest.

Concordia is led by sophomore running back Ryan Unrath, who has 45 carries for 637 yards and 13 touchdowns and 16 receptions for 316 yards and seven touchdowns. He has completed two passes for 23 yards and a score.

“Their running back is effective,” Wentrcek said. “He is what I would say is the meat of their offense. He puts up a lot of points and eats up a ton of yards.”

The coach said the goal is to limit Unrath and put the Cardinals in long-yardage situations since the Cardinals prefer to run the football.

Junior quarterback Matthew Honstein has completed 34 of 74 passes for 530 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Faith offense is preparing to face a pass rush that hopes to take advantage of miscues from the spread back, the player in the Flames offense who can run or pass the ball.

“They’re more concerned about stopping the run,” Wentrcek said.

Honstien, who Wentrcek called Concordia’s best athlete, plays linebacker and is stationed in the middle of the field.

Faith junior Travis Hughes and sophomore Grayson Poage have taken turns playing quarterback, who can only throw the football, as well as splitback.

Wentrcek said he is pleased with the way the two are playing the positions.

jfierro@thepicayune.com