Burnet Bulldogs face undefeated Fischer Canyon Lake

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Burnet High School football team is trying to even its District 13-4A Division I record, but the Bulldogs will be facing one of the top teams in Class 4A Division I: Fischer Canyon Lake.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Hawk Stadium, 8555 FM 32 in Fischer.

“This is a really solid Canyon Lake team,” said Bulldogs head coach Kurt Jones, whose team is 2-4 overall and 0-1 in district.

The Hawks (6-0, 1-0), which run a slot-T offense, are led by a couple of senior running backs. Jacob Ruff has 72 carries for 693 yards and eight touchdowns, while Tristan Chacon has 63 carries for 376 yards and four scores and five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Peyton McMullen has completed 12 of 29 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones noted that Canyon Lake has a good mix of running backs and an ideal quarterback to run that scheme to ensure they average the minimum of 3.3 yards per play.

“They’ve done some really good things,” he said. “Not only can they run the ball, but their quarterback is an accurate passer. He throws the ball as well as any slot-T quarterback we’ve faced.”

Hawks senior middle linebacker Greyson Lee leads in tackles with 44, while senior defensive back Jacob Neel is second with 42.

Jones said Canyon Lake’s defense is outstanding.

“It has good size and good speed,” he said. “They have an active linebacker who finds the ball. The defensive line has great push and a great pass rush.”

When recent rains and flooding to outlying areas of Burnet Consolidated Independent School District made it difficult for students to get to classes, officials canceled them Oct. 16 and had a delayed start Oct. 17. That also meant canceling all athletic activities Oct. 16, including football practices. Jones was forced to move practice indoors Oct. 15.

“On Monday, the weather started moving in around the time we began to practice,” he said. “We got a chunk of it. It was raining all night Monday and early Tuesday. Our kids are resilient and have done a good job.”

Burnet enters this contest after losing to Lampasas 56-7 on Oct. 12.

“We learned Lampasas was a really strong team,” Jones said. “Going into that game, they proved to be a potent offense and a good defense. They have skilled guys who can put plays on you.”

He noted the Bulldogs drove to the Badgers 2-yard line and to the 15-yard line on another drive but failed to score.

“We lick a few wounds and pick ourselves up,” the coach said.

