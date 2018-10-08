Tuesday is last day to register to vote for Nov. 6 general elections

FROM STAFF REPORTS

As the Nov. 6 general election nears, residents have only one more day to register to vote.

Voter registration for the Nov. 6 general election runs through Tuesday, Oct. 9. You can get a voter registration application at the county elections or county clerk’s offices or at votetexas.gov.

If you’re not sure if you’re currently registered, you can find out through votetexas.gov as well.

You are eligible to register to vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, if:

• you are a United States citizen;

• you are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

• you are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day;

• you are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole);

• and you have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election is Oct. 22-Nov. 2.

For more information, contact your county elections official. In Burnet County, the elections office is at 106 W. Washington St. in Burnet. The phone number is (512) 715-5288.

In Llano County, the elections office is at 1447A Texas 71 East in Llano. The phone number is (325) 247-5425.

Those in Blanco County can contact the county clerk’s office, 101 E. Cypress in Johnson City or (830) 868-7357.

editor@thepicayune.com