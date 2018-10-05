Congressman Roger Williams recognized as a ‘Guardian of Small Business’

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Congressman Roger Williams who represents the 25th Congressional District of Texas earned a hat trick from the National Federation of Independent Business recently for his continued support of and advocacy on behalf of small businesses in Texas and across the United States.

The NFIB recognized Williams (R-Austin) as a “Guardian of Small Business” in September.

Williams has earned the recognition for every Congressional term – 113th Congress, 114th Congress, and now, 115th Congress — since he was elected in 2012.

“As a small business owner and employer, I know how strangling government regulations can be on mom-and-pop shops in Texas’ 25th District, and around the country,” he said in statement. “For far to long, hardworking Americans haven’t been able to achieve their goals of starting their own business because the regulations were to burdensome and taxes were to high.”

During the recent 115th Congress, Williams voted to support a number of bills that the NFIB found important to small businesses. These bills included the Regulatory Accountability Act of 2017, the Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act, the American Health Care Act of 2017, Save Local Business Act, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Williams worked on a number of other legislative matters that he believed supported small businesses as well.

“The NFIB ‘Guardian of Small Business’ award is presented to Congressman Roger Williams, who truly votes as a champion of small business,” said NFIB President Juanita D. Duggan. “Representative Williams has been a staunch supporter on the issues that affect our members like regulatory reform and healthcare cost relief. He made tax relief for small businesses a reality. He is a representative small business owners can count on in Washington (D.C.), and we’re proud to award him this recognition for the 115th Congress.”

The NFIB advocates independent and small businesses.

One of Williams’ when he first ran for Congress in 2012 was to reduce the roadblocks and rules that kept many people from starting a small business or growing the one they already owned and operated.

“I have worked hard to ensure Americans could begin following their dreams again of starting a business, hiring people, and giving back to their communities,” Williams added. “I am proud to have once again be named ‘Guarding of Small Business’ by the National Federation of Independent Business and look forward to fighting for business owners and workers in the 116th Congress.”

Williams’ district includes Burnet County.

