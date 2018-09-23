Bad weather doesn’t dampen Burnet Bulldogs’ first win

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MANOR — The Burnet Bulldogs exploded for 35 first-half points then added a third-quarter touchdown on their way to a 42-0 win over the Manor New Tech Titans on Sept. 21.

The victory puts a mark in the Bulldogs (1-3) win column for the first time this year.

Weather played a role in the game with a 30-minute delay in the second quarter and officials calling the game with 1:44 left in the third quarter. Other than that, it was the Bulldogs’ show.

With starting quarterback Jaxson Denton out with an injury, head coach Kurt Jones turned to Matthew Tippie, up from the junior varsity, and Wyatt Young to share quarterback duties for Burnet.

The Bulldogs started things off quickly after forcing New Tech to punt on the first drive of the game. The snap sailed over the Titans punter’s head, and Burnet recovered it on the New Tech 12-yard line.

Burnet’s Marcus Escamilla then thundered into the end zone. Kicker Jose Salazar’s point-after was good, and the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead.

New Tech struggled to find much offense the entire night thanks to the Burnet defense.

On the Bulldogs’ next possession, Burnet mustered up a 79–yard drive capped off by Blaine Burkhalter’s 20-yard run. Burkhalter didn’t waste any time collecting his second touchdown of the night. The Burnet defense forced a three-and-out situation against New Tech on the Titans next possession.

The Burnet defense blocked the ensuing punt, which Burkhalter recovered in the end zone, and, just like that, the Bulldogs were up 21-0.

Wyatt Young hit Devonte Miller for a 25-yard touchdown strike a few minutes later to lift Burnet to a 28-0 lead.

Then, the weather jumped in and forced a 30-minute delay. When play resumed, things still didn’t go New Tech’s way.

Burnet’s Bradyn McPherson intercepted a Titans pass, and the Bulldogs took advantage of the turnover. It was another Wyatt-to-Miller pass, this time for 24 yards, for a score.

Burnet headed into halftime with a 35-0 lead.

The Bulldogs added one more touchdown, a 5-yard Ryan Jackson run to get to 42-0 before the game was called at the 1:44 mark in the third quarter.

Despite the weather, Burnet’s Jose Salazar was a perfect 4 for 4 in point-after attempts.

The Bulldogs (District 14-4A Division I) get a few days to dry out then host Sonora on Friday, Sept. 28, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. It’s Burnet’s homecoming as well.

The loss drops Manor New Tech (District 10-3A Division I) to 1-3 on the season.

