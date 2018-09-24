Cherokee capitalizes on mistakes, beating Faith 46-40

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHEROKEE — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team lost 46-40 to Cherokee on Sept. 21.

“We showed some fight tonight,” head coach Jeremy Wentrcek said following the game at Cherokee’s stadium. “Cherokee got up on us a few touchdowns, and our guys fought back into the game. We were proud of their effort.”

The Flames (1-4 overall, Division I, District 2 six-man of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) began the contest on fire by rolling to a 16-6 lead after the first quarter.

However, the Indians (1-3, 0-0 District 16-1A Division II) responded, outscoring Faith 34-8 in the next two periods.

The Flames fought back to outscore Cherokee 16-6 in the last quarter.

“Offensively, we were able to put up more points this week, and that is good,” Wentrcek said. “Now, we must find a way to score consistently in the middle two quarters.”

The Indians had 401 yards of total offense with 331 rushing yards. Running back Tristan Arkansas carried the ball 17 times for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a 35-yard pass for another score.

Wentrcek was complimentary toward Arkansas.

“Hats off to Arkansas,” he said. “He is a great young running back at Cherokee.”

The Flames tallied 323 yards of total offense with 195 coming in the passing game and 128 in the running game.

Junior quarterback Travis Hughes completed 10 of 25 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman Case Coleman caught four passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, and freshman Liam Lambert had eight carries for 80 yards and a score.

As a team, Faith had four turnovers.

“There is hope for this team,” Wentrcek said. “We have seen improvement over the last few weeks. Mistakes got us tonight, but have the ability to win if we can eliminate the errors. We left points on the table, and Cherokee capitalized on our turnovers.”

The Flames finish non-district play at Bulverde Bracken on Friday, Sept. 28, at Bracken, 670 Old Boerne Road in Bulverde. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

