All Llano on homecoming in 38-7 win over Lago Vista

LLANO — The Llano High School football team made sure it was a fantastic homecoming with a 38-7 drubbing of Lago Vista on Sept. 21.

The Yellow Jackets (3-1, 0-0 District 14-4A) seized control right from the start and had five different players score touchdowns.

“We were balanced, I think, in running and passing,” Llano head coach Matt Green said.

Senior kicker Miguel Diego connected on a 33-yard field goal on the first drive to begin the scoring.

On defense, Llano recovered a Vikings fumble on the Jacket 41.

Two plays later, senior quarterback Cade Fly hit sophomore receiver Case Kuykendall for a 59-yard touchdown and a 10-0 advantage as the first quarter ended.

Fly called his own number to end the first drive of the second quarter. He pushed his way into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it a 17-0 game.

Senior receiver Ethan Tisdale scored on a 13-yard run for a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Jackets began the third quarter where they left off.

Fly found senior receiver Brooks Keele for a 48-yard touchdown and a 31-0 advantage. Keele shook off four tacklers and outran the Vikings for the score. A play earlier, Keele fell and crawled a yard to make a catch on his knees that was erased because of a penalty.

Llano recovered a Vikings fumble on the next series.

Junior receiver Justin Yocum ran for the touchdown from 6 yards out for a 38-0 lead. Fly found senior receiver Joe Pogany on a 38-yard catch one play earlier.

Lago Vista junior quarterback Buck Pounds scored on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter though Llano led 38-7.

Fly threw for more than 220 yards, and Brooks ran for more than 75 yards.

Green said he told the players not to relax in the second half.

“We have to finish the game strong,” he recalled saying. “We scored on back-to-back drives. We played well.”

Llano travels to San Angelo Lakeview on Friday, Sept. 28. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

