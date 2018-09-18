Burnet Bulldogs battle back but can’t overcome Lockhart

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LOCKHART — An early 10-0 deficit to Lockhart in the first quarter Sept. 14 didn’t dissuade the Burnet High School football team from putting together its most complete game of the season so far.

Though Burnet (0-3) lost to the Lions 23-21, Bulldogs head coach Kurt Jones said he was pleased with his players’ efforts, particularly since it would have been easy to accept the outcome. Instead, he saw a group recommit to getting back into the game and give themselves a chance to win in the end.

“Our kids fought hard all night,” he said. “We played our most physical game we’ve played in a few years. Our defense played pretty stinking good.”

Lockhart scored its first touchdown on a trick play. Another trick play later resulted in another touchdown.

The Bulldogs got to work in the second quarter by scoring two touchdowns to trim the deficit to 17-14 at the half. Burnet added another touchdown in the third quarter, but so did the Lockhart. Then, the defenses took over in the final quarter when neither offense could muster points.

The Burnet defense got key stops and gave the ball back to the offense. The Lions, however, also were up to the task of stopping the Bulldogs.

Jones said the team is examining how it can get a solid start in games.

“We had another slow start and made a few errors early in the game,” he said. “I’d love to put a thumb on how we fix that and resolve that.”

For the Bulldogs, sophomore quarterback Jaxson Denton completed 12 of 22 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions and had 14 carries for 36 yards and a score. Sophomore running back Marcus Escamilla ran for 56 yards on 11 carries, and junior receiver Blaine Burkhalter caught four passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver Devonte Miller had six catches for 64 yards.

The offense’s balance between the run and the pass was fun to watch, Jones said.

“Jaxson made plays with his arm and legs. Marcus had good runs. Blaine made big plays for us,” he said. “Devonte made big catches.”

The coach noted the Bulldogs had to drive a long way to play in Lockhart.

“Our kids played hard in a tough situation in a road trip,” he said.

Next up for Burnet is the last of a three-game road trip when the Bulldogs face Manor New Tech at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at New Tech Coliseum, 10335 U.S. 290 East in Manor.

