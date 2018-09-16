In rain-soaked loss, Faith Academy shows positives to build on

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — While the final score wasn’t what Faith Academy Flames head football coach Jeremy Wentrcek wanted, he walked away from the rain-soaked game Sept. 14 against the Austin Royals seeing a lot of good things out of his squad.

“We played with a tremendous amount of confidence,” the coach said. “They didn’t give up and just kept playing hard. Of course, you always want to come away with a win, but we played better this week both on the offense and the defense.”

The Royals won the game 26-8.

Wentrcek saw a Faith squad that looks headed in the right direction.

The Flames’ biggest problem during the game wasn’t the rain at Mustang Stadium but Royals running back Joseph Cook.

Cook accounted for three of his team’s touchdowns. Even when he wasn’t scoring, Cook’s ability to pound out yards kept the Royals moving down the field.

The Flames defense, however, countered by swarming to the ball.

“Our defense really stepped up tonight,” Wentrcek said. “They started to gel, especially late in the third and early in the fourth (quarters). One of our goals is to hold a team to four touchdowns, and we did that tonight. That sounds counterintuitive in eleven-man football, but in six-man, if you can hold a team to four touchdowns, it gives you a chance to win.

“The defense is ‘bend, don’t break,’” the coach said. “And I think we did that tonight.”

On the offensive side, Wentrcek saw his squad display a lot more confidence. Quarterback Travis Hughes made good decisions and seemed more comfortable throwing the ball than last week.

Wentrcek said they added another piece of their passing game this week, which utilizes shorter routes. The addition gave Hughes another option when looking downfield.

“We also established our running game better tonight,” the coach said.

The Flames score came when Hughes connected with Case Coleman. The Royals defenders looked like they had bottled Coleman up along the Faith sidelines, but the Flames receiver wrestled free then raced along the sideline for the touchdown.

The Flames (1-2) get a week to dry out before they head to Cherokee on Sept. 21 for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

