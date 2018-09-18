Llano Yellow Jackets ready to play in 47-21 win over Brady

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BRADY — The Llano High School football team exemplified being ready to play Sept. 14 against Brady.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1) led 34-7 at the half en route to a 47-21 victory.

“We played really well,” head coach Matt Green said. “We were good on both sides of the ball.”

Llano took the lead on the fourth offensive play of the game when senior quarterback Cade Fly found junior receiver Quincy Prince, who caught two passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns, on a deep pass for a score.

Senior running back Mason Brooks had 20 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense forced two turnovers in the first half that Fly and the offense turned into touchdowns. By halftime, the Jackets had scored on five of six offensive possessions. The only blemish was a missed extra point.

Green attributed the solid start to the contest to several factors. The biggest is the comfort level the offensive linemen have with the playbook and playing on the varsity level. Most of the linemen are first-year lettermen.

“Those kids are getting more confident in our schemes and the Friday night lights aren’t so bright,” the coach said. “There’s a growth pattern. They’ve gotten better. They’ve gotten more confident. Those are things that are showing up and more maturity.”

Running the football is a must, especially since defenses want to stop the run game first. Because the Jackets ran the ball so well — as a team, Llano had 35 carries for 272 yards and three touchdowns — Brady was forced to add another defender to the box.

“Mason really saw holes,” Green said of his running back. “Our offensive line was playing well, and we were mixing in some run schemes and finding creases. Mason was hot. He was seeing the hole and hitting it fast.”

That allowed second-year starter Fly to have an outstanding night in the air. He completed 10 of 18 passes for 203 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception and ran five times for 17 yards.

“I thought he played an excellent game,” Green said of the quarterback. “He hit open receivers. He converted on every touchdown opportunity we had.”

While Fly’s rushing yards might not have been impressive, the coach noted a couple of his runs resulted in first downs. Green noted Fly could have ran for more yards but chose to keep his teammates involved.

The interception came on a bad read, and the senior leader took responsibility immediately, the coach said.

“A ratio of four touchdowns to one interception, I’ll take that,” Green said. “I thought Cade made good reads all night. He did a pretty good job reading.”

Green credited the defense for a tremendous first half and noted some players might have been tired in the second half. Overall, Green didn’t have much about which to complain.

“We got stops,” he said. “Our kids were in the right positions to make plays. The effort was there.”

The Yellow Jackets welcome Lago Vista at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, to Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East, for Llano’s homecoming game.

jfierro@thepicyune.com