August median house prices rise in the Highland Lakes from 2017

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

MARBLE FALLS — August median home prices rose significantly for closed sales in the Highland Lakes, according to the Highland Lakes Association of REALTORS.

The median price in Burnet County rose 33.8 percent to $339,500 from August 2017 and 30.5 percent in Llano County to $349,000 for the same period.

Full August reports for the two counties and individual cities are available online.

To Ron Petrick, president of the local Realtors association, another number stood out in the August report.

“What is interesting to me is the days on the market and how quickly things are going,” Petrick said.

In Burnet County, the average number of days on the market for August was 92, which was seven less than last year’s period. In Llano County, the average was 84, four days longer than August 2017.

The days on market include the number of days to closing, which was 32 in Burnet County and 34 in Llano County.

At a city level, Horseshoe Bay continues to lead the Highland Lakes in closed sales at 47. The August median price rose 27 percent from August 2017 to $396,750. Marble Falls had 11 closed sales with a median price of $380,000. Kingsland is the only other community with double-digit closed sales at 12 and a median price of $244,000.

In August, Burnet County closed 93 home sales, while Llano County closed 92.

Petrick said the Highland Lakes MLS currently has 719 site-built homes and 836 single-family homes active on the market. Year-to-date, 876 single-family homes and 736 site-built homes have closed.

jared@thepicayune.com