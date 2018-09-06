Two groups plan weekend rally against proposed Spicewood rock crusher and quarry

FROM STAFF REPORTS

SPICEWOOD — Opponents of a proposed rock crusher and quarry hoping to dig in between two Spicewood residential communities are holding rallies on Sept. 8-9 at the Double Horn Creek subdivision entrance starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Spicewood Environmental Protection Alliance Texas and Texas Environmental Protection Coalition are rallying against the proposed rock-crushing plant, which is planned on approximately 281 acres between Doublehorn Estates and Spicewood Trails.

According to an information sheet by Spicewood Crushed Stone LLC, the quarry, located at 5550 Texas 71, “will mine high-quality limestone and dolomite. The quarried rock will then be crushed and screens to specific sizes depending upon the intended use.”

Spicewood Crushed Stone is owned by the Dalrymple family, which also owns Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Co. in upstate New York and has quarries in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and McQueeney, Texas. Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting Co. was incorporated in 1936, though its initial business started 34 years prior.

The company filed for a “air new source permit” in August through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The plan isn’t sitting well with some residents of the area.

“There are already four rock-processing plants operating in the immediate area. The addition of a fifth plant in even closer proximity to local residents will increase health risks from carcinogenic dust, water contamination, and dangerous truck traffic as well as threaten our water supply, destroy wildlife habitats, and reduce property values,” according to a SEPATX media release.

“These types of plants are damaging people’s health, property values, and water supply,” said Grant Dean of the TEPC. “We’ve got tremendous support from many different communities, and we are going to stand together in a show of solidarity against these plants being built in our backyards.”

The Spicewood Crushed Stone paper stated: “We are committed to investing in the future of Burnet County by creating a safe, socially, and environmentally responsible manner.” It added, the quarry and its operations will “meet or exceed regulations and guidelines established by local, state, and federal laws and regulatory agencies.”

The protests are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, but organizers said people don’t have to stay the entire time. The rally will take place at the Doublehorn Estates entrance at the corner of Texas 71 and Vista View Trail. Parking is available in the office parking lot at 103 Vista View Trail.

To track the pending permit for Spicewood Crushed Stone, visit the TCEQ’s website.

