Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

ANNIVERSARIES

• Torr Na Lochs vineyard and winery is celebrating three years from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, with live music by John Arthur Martinez and local food vendors. It is located at 7055 Texas 29 West in Burnet.

EVENTS

• Kingsland Chamber of Commerce Mixer Night is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at ACI Pest & Lawn Solutions, 300 RR 2545 in Kingsland. Networking, snacks and cocktails, and door prizes.

• Llano Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Dabbs Railroad Hotel, 112 E. Burnet St. in Llano. Mix and mingle and enjoy snacks prepared by the Board of Directors.

• Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Mixer is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Homestead at Mormon Mill, 1301 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls. Networking and drinks.

• A Small Business Saturday planning meeting is noon-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Gatti’s Pizza, 135 RR 2900 in Kingsland. Those interested in setting up a booth or helping during the event, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, should make plans to attend. Visit the Kingsland Chamber of Commerce website for more.

HONORS

• FirstCapital Bank of Texas has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in the country for the fourth consecutive year.

According to a media release, “The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.”

FirstCapital Bank of Texas has a branch in Horseshoe Bay at 9891 RR 2147.

MOVES/OPENINGS

• Two businesses, G. Gray Services and Braced Orthodontics, are moving into 609 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

RIBBON-CUTTINGS

• Caring Hearts for Children — noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at 215 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Nonprofit helps foster children and families. Read more at 101HighlandLakes.com.

• Farmers Insurance-Castillo Insurance Agency — 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at 1803 E. Polk St., Suite 110, in Burnet.

