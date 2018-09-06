Business Roundup: News in brief from across the Highland Lakes

Posted on 06 September 2018. Tags:

Commercial permits show two businesses are moving into this building at 609 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The building will house the offices of G. Gray Services and Braced Orthodontics. Staff photo by Jared Fields

Commercial permits show two businesses are moving into this building at 609 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. The building will house the offices of G. Gray Services and Braced Orthodontics. Staff photo by Jared Fields

Here’s a quick look at business happenings in the area:

ANNIVERSARIES

Torr Na Lochs vineyard and winery is celebrating three years from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, with live music by John Arthur Martinez and local food vendors. It is located at 7055 Texas 29 West in Burnet.

EVENTS

• Kingsland Chamber of Commerce Mixer Night is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at ACI Pest & Lawn Solutions, 300 RR 2545 in Kingsland. Networking, snacks and cocktails, and door prizes.

• Llano Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Dabbs Railroad Hotel, 112 E. Burnet St. in Llano. Mix and mingle and enjoy snacks prepared by the Board of Directors.

• Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce Mixer is 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at Homestead at Mormon Mill, 1301 Max Copeland Drive in Marble Falls. Networking and drinks.

• A Small Business Saturday planning meeting is noon-1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Gatti’s Pizza, 135 RR 2900 in Kingsland. Those interested in setting up a booth or helping during the event, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, should make plans to attend. Visit the Kingsland Chamber of Commerce website for more.

HONORS

FirstCapital Bank of Texas has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in the country for the fourth consecutive year.

According to a media release, “The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.”

FirstCapital Bank of Texas has a branch in Horseshoe Bay at 9891 RR 2147.

MOVES/OPENINGS

• Two businesses, G. Gray Services and Braced Orthodontics, are moving into 609 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls.

RIBBON-CUTTINGS

Caring Hearts for Children — noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at 215 S. Pierce St. in Burnet. Nonprofit helps foster children and families. Read more at 101HighlandLakes.com.

Farmers Insurance-Castillo Insurance Agency — 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at 1803 E. Polk St., Suite 110, in Burnet.

The Business News Roundup runs weekly on DailyTrib.com. Send your business briefs to wendi@thepicayune.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.


Leave a Reply

 

2018 Highland Lakes Wildfire Season
PHOTO JOURNAL

Sign Up For Our Newsletter