‘Motors running’ for Burnet in scrimmage vs. Austin Crockett

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — The Burnet High School football scrimmage against Austin Crockett on Aug. 17 can be summed up by one play.

It was when Bulldogs junior receiver Blaine Burkhalter took a short pass and turned it into a 40-yard touchdown on Burnet’s third offensive play of the scrimmage.

That triggered three more scoring drives for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, the Burnet defense was just as dominant. The Bulldogs, who recovered a fumble, didn’t allow a first down other than a prayer of a throw by Crockett that was answered on third-and-12.

The other three Burnet scores came when freshman running back Devonte Miller scored on a 29-yard run; Burkhalter leapt over a defensive back, grabbed the ball, and turned into the end zone for another touchdown from 30 yards out; and senior running back Silver Hinson ran to pay dirt from 3 yards out.

Bulldogs head coach Kurt Jones said he was pleased with the effort on both sides of the ball.

“I was really happy with the speed we played with,” he said. “We tell our kids, ‘We want to see you play fast and see your motors running.’”

While Burnet’s offensive skill players took advantage of the Crockett defense’s missed assignments and exploited defensive holes, it was the offensive linemen who truly shined. The linemen didn’t give up a sack or a negative play behind the line of scrimmage. They gave the quarterbacks time to find receivers and controlled the line of scrimmage after every snap. Jones commended the work of the linemen and offensive line coach Eddy Parker, noting the two remain in sync with what the Bulldogs want to do offensively.

No unit better illustrated the dominance Jones wanted than the Bulldogs defensive front. Simply, those players couldn’t be blocked and couldn’t be stopped. Time after time and play after play, the Burnet defense found itself in the Crockett backfield and easily sniffed out trick plays, play-action passes, and anything thrown at them.

There wasn’t anything Crockett tried that Burnet couldn’t defend.

Next up is a scrimmage at Brownwood at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Gordon Wood Stadium, 3206 Milam Drive in Brownwood.

Burnet opens the season at home against Wimberley on Friday, Aug. 31. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

jfierro@thepicayune.com